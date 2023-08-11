News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Pictures show stages set up in Southsea ahead of massive summer show

Southsea Common will be transformed this month as the city’s biggest festival gets underway – and the venue is taking shape.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

People visiting the seafront will have noticed that two enormous stages are being errected on Southsea Common, with workers utlising cranes and scaffolding to bring Victorious Festival 2023 to life.

The musical extravaganza kicks off on Friday, August 25 and runs across the whole weekend. It is expected that thousands of music fans will flock to the city.

Stages for Victorious Festival 2023 starting to be erected on Southsea Common on Thursday, August 10. Picture: Sarah StandingStages for Victorious Festival 2023 starting to be erected on Southsea Common on Thursday, August 10. Picture: Sarah Standing
Stages for Victorious Festival 2023 starting to be erected on Southsea Common on Thursday, August 10. Picture: Sarah Standing
    The festival consists of two main stages, the Castle Stage and the Common Stage, alongside a number of smaller stages and tents for a range of art acts.

    This year’s headline acts are Mumford & Sons, Kasabian and Jamiroquai, who will be joined by a long list of talented artists.

    All of the early bird tickets have sold out but standard tickets are still on sale.

    To get tickets or find out more information about the event, click here.

