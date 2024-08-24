Victorious Festival 2024: Indie heroes Maximo Park put on a show in an epic day one line-up

By Joe Williams
Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:16 BST
A popular indie band entertained fans at a Portsmouth festival as part of an epic day one line-up.

Maximo Park dazzled the Castle Stage at Victorious Festival as they brought out some of their best hits to get the crowd dancing. It formed part of an incredible line-up which included Idles, Louis Tomlinson, Snow Patrol and Fat Boy Slim.

The noughties indie heroes put on a show as they created a memorable evening for everyone in attendance.

Here are 7 great pictures of Maximo Park’s set:

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4704)

1. Victorious Festival 2024: Maximo Park

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4704)

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4677)

2. Victorious Festival 2024

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4677)

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4635)

3. Victorious Festival 2024

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4635)

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4615)

4. Victorious Festival 2024

Maximo Park performing on the Castle Stage.Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4615)

