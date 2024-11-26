Festival line-ups are once again in the spotlight today, after the announcement that Sir Rod Stewart will be performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2025 - 23 years after his last set.
While there has been much speculation about the line-ups for Glasto, Leeds and Reading Festival and the likes of Download Festival and Truck Festival revealing a plethora of acts in their first announcements, what about some other festivals?
What about, for example, the Victorious Festival, set to return to Southsea, on August 22, 23 and 24 2025?
While the festival might not (so far) elicit betting odds from the likes of Oddschecker, there is still a large amount of conversation online regarding who ‘could,’ or rather, who fans ‘want’ to see perform at next year’s event.
So, we’ve taken a look at the chatter that’s occurred online, be it r/Portsmouth or eFestival’s array of forums to find out who you, the festival goer, think could perform at next year’s event - here’s your picks...
… and if you are keen on getting a ticket to next year’s event, Super Early Bird weekend tickets are still available as of writing.
