Activities and entertainment, from an 80s keep fit class, swing beats from a jazz band and a ‘guilty pleasure’ disco will be among the festivities as the Nostalgia Show returns to Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle.

Taking place from June 17 to 19, revellers can take a trip down memory lane with classic cars, retro bands, ‘eccentric’ sports field activities, bingo and even a dog show in the line-up.

Transforming the estate into a nostalgia celebration, the show will showcase different eras through history with highlights including jazz band Amy Baker & The Swing Beats, old-school funk from Southsea Groove Collective and swing band Ding Dong Daddios.

There will be a variety of hand-picked street food vendors, a themed bar, kitsch bingo and plenty of stalls selling their goods.

Organiser and founder Alex Cvijovic, from Southsea, said: ‘We wanted to make sure this year’s event provides vibrancy and fun but with even more of a bang! We’ve pulled together the best group of performers to bring that vintage feel to life.

‘We love the energy of the music, the vibrancy of the clothes and memorabilia; we wanted to share our passion with like-minded friends for a whole weekend of fun.

‘Our vision is to create an event that allows all ages to come together to appreciate the charm of days gone by, music, cars, clothes, and good food. It's all part of our social history.’

Activities for children include old-school based activities and games.

Festivities begin on Friday, June 17 at 6pm until Sunday, June 19 at 6pm. Parking is free at the venue.

For more info and to buy tickets visit thenostalgiashow.com or contact [email protected]