Watch as flash mob breaks out during artisan market in Portchester to celebrate International Dance Day

Nearly a dozen dancers surprised shoppers at a Fareham market with an unannounced ‘flash mob’.

By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST

The spontaneous display, in celebration of International Dance Day, kicked of at midday at Dovecote Eatery in Cams Estate, Portchester amidst an artisan market. It was lead by local dance teacher Sandi Jeffries. Ten people danced to ‘Good To Be Alive’ by Meghan Trainor.

Sandi said: ‘We just want to show people what groove is all about – it’s a wonderful dance experience, very simple and anyone can do it. Everyone can dance.’

Dancers form a 'flash mob' during an artisanal market in Portchester.Dancers form a 'flash mob' during an artisanal market in Portchester.
Dancers form a 'flash mob' during an artisanal market in Portchester.
