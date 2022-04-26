The quirky Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg's Wedgewood Rooms gig sold out in hours when tickets went on sale last October.

The Southsea venue’s date on Wednesday, April 27,comes at the end of a sold out nine-date UK tour, which has been the first chance for many to catch the act live.

One of the most hyped acts in recent years, their self-titled debut album went straight to number one when it was released earlier this month.

Wet Leg are at The Wedgewood Rooms on April 27, 2022

But in a post on social media, the venue has warned: ‘We’ve had an increased interest in our show with Wet Leg’, and added: ‘Unfortunately, it seems there are a few extra bots out there on the socials trying to scam you out of money with the promise of gig tickets.

‘This show is still SOLD OUT and we advise anyone looking for a ticket to not be fooled by those untrustworthy sources.’

They also issued the following advice: ‘Only tickets bought from our usual ticketing sites will be valid on the night.

‘Tickets are non-transferable.

‘Your ticket will be crosschecked and you may be asked for proof of ID on the night (passport/drivers license/bank card used for purchase)

‘We will not be issuing any physical tickets. Please ignore any instructions that say to collect your ticket from the Box Office in advance. Instead, have your confirmation email and e-ticket ready on your phone when doors open for staff to check.’