Wickham Festival offering big discount early bird tickets for 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early bird tickets for next year are already being snapped up with fans able to save nearly £100 on a weekend season ticket if they book before the end of August. Adult weekend tickets for 2023 are currently on sale from £130. Full price weekend tickets this year were £220.

This year’s festival saw top acts including the Saw Doctors, the Waterboys, the Levellers and many more delighting thousands at the picturesque site – a far cry from 2020’s rain-drenched and muddy affair, which was also affected by changes to the site due to Covid.

Festival founder Peter Chegwyn said: ‘It has been a fantastic festival. I think it has been our best ever and everyone I have spoken to has said the same thing which is very pleasing.

The Levellers at Wickham Festival 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (060822-8109)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Of course, the glorious weather helped enormously but we had a wonderful line-up with some really top-class artists and all the feedback has been incredibly positive.

‘It was just so good to see so many happy, smiling faces again especially after the last couple of years which have been so difficult for everyone. This has really given people a lift. Everyone had so much fun and that is exactly why we do it.

‘The newly-grassed fields made a big difference and we had a fantastic range of music across all four stages so everyone went home happy. Now the hard work starts to plan for next year to do it all again and to try and top this event – though it will be tough!’

Revellers enjoying the music at Wickham Festival 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (060822-7868)

The cut-price early bird tickets are reportedly already selling well.

Mr Chegwyn added: ‘You can tell how successful this event has been by the huge number of people who have already booked for next year. They don’t know the artists yet but they know they will be top quality and our unique family atmosphere will remain the same.’