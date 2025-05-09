Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What will John Cena admonish the WWE Universe for this time on this evening's episode of WWE Smackdown?

It’s the go home episode of WWE Smackdown before the next PLE, WWE Backlash 2025.

Your ‘Real, Last Champion’ John Cena is set to make an appearance the eve before he defends his title against Randy Orton.

Here’s your May 9 2025 preview for WWE Smackdown, including UK start time on Netflix and when tickets go on sale for the next WWE tour of the United Kingdom.

We are one sleep away from the next WWE Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash, taking place in Randy Orton’s stomping ground of St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend.

The Viper continues his reignited rivalry with his generational rival, John Cena , with the WWE Undisputed Championship on the line – but more than just the championship is at stake on this occasion.

If Orton wins, the WWE Universe can be assured that the Undisputed Championship will remain in WWE and its title lineage intact. However, if Orton is unsuccessful, the clock is ticking down until Cena takes the title and retires from professional wrestling.

This makes tonight’s WWE Smackdown even more intriguing, with Cena set to appear to address the WWE Universe before tomorrow’s Premium Live Event. Plus, there’s a preview of the United States Championship fatal four-way and the crowning of a new WWE Women’s Championship contender.

Here’s your guide to this weekend’s PLE, the announced matches, the UK start time for both the show and the pre-show, along with the current WWE champions across all three brands and a look at the current betting odds for the event.

WWE Smackdown preview - May 9 2025

John Cena is set to address the WWE Universe on the eve of his WWE Undisputed Championship bout against Randy Orton on this evening's episode of Smackdown. | WWE

John Cena addresses the WWE Universe ahead of WWE Backlash

John Cena's farewell tour continues this week, as WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena returns to Smackdown on the eve of WWE Backlash to address both his challenger, Randy Orton, and the WWE Universe.

When we last saw John Cena, he expressed his belief that he had 'raised' the WWE Universe's fans instead of having his own children, and felt that he hadn't received the respect he deserved throughout his 20+ year career.

Will John once again articulate why he believes he's entitled to more appreciation and why he intends to take his championship and leave once his remaining appearances are fulfilled?

Jade Cargill v Nia Jax for a chance at the WWE Women’s Championship

Since returning from injury, Jade Cargill has dominated Smackdown's women's division, earning an opportunity to become the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton’s championship.

However, she must first face former champion Nia Jax . Nia will be looking to reclaim the title she feels she never should have lost to Stratton, who won it by cashing in her Money In The Bank contract.

LA Knight and Damian Priest v Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Can LA Knight and Damian Priest co-exist in this prelude to WWE Backlash 2025? The duo is set to take on current WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu in a fatal four-way match this weekend in St. Louis, with Drew McIntyre also participating.

Will McIntyre appear to soften up his opponents at the PLE? Or will the tag team competitors soften each other up, preparing them for Drew to potentially seize the United States Championship?

What time is WWE Smackdown starting in the UK this evening?

WWE Smackdown is scheduled to air live on Netflix from 1am BST on May 10 2025, with on-demand presentations available shortly after broadcast.

Are tickets available for WWE Road to Clash in Paris yet?

Not just yet - but sign-ups to get pre-sale access through the WWE has begun!

Those looking to pick up tickets ahead of the Road to Clash in Paris general ticket sales through Ticketmaster can do so by heading to the WWE’s pre-sale registration page , while those with Ticketmaster pre-sale access can pick up tickets from May 14 2025 (according to Ticketmaster’s information).

General ticket sales for the Road to Clash in Paris 2025 are scheduled to go on sale through AXS Tickets and Ticketmaster on May 16 2025 from 10am BST.

WWE Road to Clash in Paris - UK dates

August 23 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

August 24 2025: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

August 26 2025: bp pule Live, Birmingham (WWE Monday Night Raw taping)

August 26 2025: AO Arena, Manchester

August 27 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds

August 28 2026: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

