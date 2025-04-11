Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyond Paradise’s filming location has been revealed 👀

Beyond Paradise is set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott.

It features plenty of picturesque locations.

But can you visit the town used for filming?

Beyond Paradise features some truly beautiful scenery and coastlines. The BBC series returned for its third series recently and you may be wondering how to visit the locations depicted.

It is set in the fictional Shipton Abbott, but while it is not an actual town the places used are very real. A spin-off of Death in Paradise - learn who is in the cast for the new episodes and the full list of guest stars.

But where is Beyond Paradise filmed? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Beyond Paradise on TV?

Beyond Paradise will make its return at 8pm today (April 11). The episode will run for an hour and finish at around 9pm - and is followed by Have I Got News for You.

How to watch Beyond Paradise?

Once again, the show will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. The first episode of series three will start at 8pm this evening.

It will also be available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer. The Beeb has not said if the full boxset will drop on the service today or, if like Death in Paradise, the episodes will also be added weekly.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

Beyond Paradise uses the town of Looe for the fictional Shipton Abbott | BBC

The BBC show is set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in Devon. However the show does a lot of filming in Cornwall - how sacrilege!

Speaking before the show debuted back in 2023, executive producer Tim Key revealed that the Cornish town of Looe was used as well as other West Country locations. He explained: “When we went to Looe, which is actually in Cornwall, it was a beautiful tourist town, but also a thriving community with fishing businesses, so we felt we had found our home.

“The fictional town is set slightly back from the coast, so we have all sorts of story worlds to dive into, including the folklore of the town. The series looks beautiful, and we were lucky with the weather as well.”

Can you visit the Beyond Paradise locations?

Loee is a tourist town in Cornwall, close to the border with Devon. It is about a 40 minute drive from Plymouth.

Visit Cornwall has a list of potential accommodation options if you want to stay in Looe. It includes B&Bs, cottages and even a farm.

