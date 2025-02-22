Britain’s Got Talent has helped to launch plenty of careers since it first debuted on TV almost two decades ago. Success has not just been limited to the winners either - with one of the biggest stars actually finishing as a runner-up.

The ITV reality show is back for its 18th series and it replaces The Masked Singer on the weekend schedule. The auditions have found a new home this year, while a guest judge will appear for parts of the early stages of the competition.

It is not just the contestants who have made plenty of money, the judges have also raked it in over the years. This is the Britain’s Got Talent rich list, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Let’s take a look.

Diversity The series three winners have had plenty of success since pulling off a major upset and beating out Susan Boyle back in 2009. From stints at Butlins to live tours - and appearances on other shows - choreographer and frontman Ashley Banjo is a judge on Dancing on Ice. According to Celebrity Net Worth he alone is worth $1m.

Alesha Dixon - £6m Alesha shot to fame as a member of the group Mis-Teeq in the early 2000s and later branched out into solo releases. She won Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and after a brief spell as a judge, joined the panel of BGT in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth she is worth an approximate £6m.

Bruno Tonioli - £7m A long-time judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars in the US, Bruno joined the BGT panel in 2023. He is worth an approximate £7m according to Celebrity Net Worth.