CBeebies favourite Bing is coming to Portsmouth later this year

Bing Bunny is coming to Portsmouth later this year and is bringing his friends along for the trip.

The popular CBeebies show is making its debut as a stage show and will be coming to the city as part of a nationwide tour.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs at Kings Theatre in Southsea in November.

Flop and Amma will also be there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

Don’t miss the chance to see your little one’s face as their favourite characters are brought to life in this brand-new show. Full of fun, laughter and music, Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for young children and their families.

Staring the titular bunny, the CBeebies show follows Bing as he experiences the world around him and uses small everyday occurrences to demonstrate how he learns new ways to manage situations with the help of his carer, Flop.

The show’s most famous catch phrase is ‘It’s a Bing thing’ which Flop says at the end of each episode after Bing summarises what he has learned.

Created by Ted Dewan, Bing debuted in 2014 and ran for 78 episodes until June 2015 with each episode lasting 8 minutes.

Bing Live will be at Kings Theatre on Saturday, November 24 with shows at 1pm and 4pm, and will also be putting on shows on Sunday, November 25 at 10am and 1pm, with adult tickets costing between £16.25 and £18.25, tickets for children (under 15) range from £14.25 to £16.25 and baby (6-12 months) tickets cost £12.

