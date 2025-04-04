Celebrity Big Brother is just a few days away from returning and the rumour mill has entered overdrive. ITV confirmed that the reality show spin-off will be back on April 7.

It is the second series of Celebrity Big Brother since the broadcaster revived it last year. 14 stars are reportedly set to enter the house, according to TV Zone , including a Marvel star and plenty of tele favourites.

ITV are not announcing the cast before the launch episode on April 7, but plenty of names have been rumoured. It includes a Hollywood actor, a former child star and an Olympic gold winner.

These are the names most heavily linked with the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. Who would you like to appear - let me know by email: [email protected] .

1 . JoJo Siwa Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast.

2 . Michael Fabricant Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024.

3 . Daley Thompson Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.