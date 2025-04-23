Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voting is already open for the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 👁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Big Brother final is just days away.

Six housemates will compete for the win in 2025.

But when does voting open for the ITV show?

It is hard to believe but the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is just a couple of days away. The ITV show has locked in its line-up for the last few episodes after a brutal triple eviction.

Returning earlier in April, the iconic reality show is set to conclude after just a couple of weeks. The date has been set for the final - here’s all you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers will choose between the remaining six celebrities and have to decide who they want to win. But when will voting open?

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother finalists?

ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

ITV held a brutal triple eviction on Tuesday (April 22) night as a third of the housemates were sent packing. It caught the celebs off guard as they seemed to expect just one departure during the live episode.

Following the vote, the broadcaster announced that the six remaining stars have made it to the 2025 final. The full line-up includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesney Hawkes

Chris Hughes

Danny Beard

Donna Preston

Jack P. Shepherd

JoJo Siwa

Donna, JoJo and Chesney are the only housemates not to have faced a public vote yet. While Jack has already survived two eviction votes.

When does voting for Celebrity Big Brother final open?

ITV has announced that as of Tuesday night - the voting for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final is now open. Viewers can vote up to five times and the vote will freeze in Friday’s Live Final.

Audiences can cast their votes via the Big Brother app and they are being asked to vote for the housemate they want to win Celebrity Big Brother. Use your five votes wisely.

See who is the current favourite to win CBB after the latest twist. Let me know who you want to win by email: [email protected] .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.