Celebrity Big Brother 2025: ITV show ‘eyeing’ Danny Jones’ wife Georgia after Brits kiss drama

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST
Celebrity Big Brother producers are reportedly ‘targeting’ Danny Jones’ wife Georgia for the 2025 series 👀
  • Celebrity Big Brother producers are lining up the cast for the 2025 series.
  • Plenty of big names have been rumoured so far.
  • But could I’m a Celeb winner Danny Jones’ wife be heading into the house?

ITV is preparing a new series of Celebrity Big Brother - and they reportedly have set their eyes on a potential blockbuster housemate. The reality show is due to return in the spring at a currently unannounced date.

The broadcast is the latest to revive Big Brother after it was previously dropped by Chanel 4 and then Channel 5. The celebrity spin-off returned last year and a 2025 series has been confirmed.

Its return was teased during the final of Love Island: All Stars but a date has yet to be announced. Plenty of names have been rumoured - and a fresh one has entered the mix.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this spring.
Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this spring. | ITV

Celebrity Big Brother ‘target’ ITV star’s wife

The reigning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Here winner has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently. He reportedly was seen drunkenly kissing his I’m a Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at the BRIT Awards earlier in March.

Celebrity Big Brother bosses care reportedly targeting Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley for the new series of the show after the McFly star reportedly smooched his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at a Brits after-party.
Celebrity Big Brother bosses care reportedly targeting Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley for the new series of the show after the McFly star reportedly smooched his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at a Brits after-party. | Getty Images

ITV producers are reportedly ‘eyeing up’ a deal for Danny’s wife Georgia Jones to enter the Big Brother house this spring. An insider told The Sun: “CBB bosses know how to hook an audience and it would be must-watch TV.

“There’s no doubt that Danny and Maura would be watching through cracks between their ­fingers if Georgia gave a warts-and-all account of her reaction on the night and afterwards.

“Producers are cutting it fine, however, and they need to agree a deal. The series starts next month.”

See all of the stars who have been rumoured so far for Celebrity Big Brother in 2025. ITV continues its strong start to the year after crowning the latest winner of Dancing on Ice.

