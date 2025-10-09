Celebrity Traitors has had its first exits of the season - but who left tonight? 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors returned for another episode.

Would the traitors pull off their face-to-face challenge?

And who will be banished at the first roundtable?

Celebrity Traitors kicked-off with a mega-sized episode and managed to pack in plenty of action. It left viewers on a major cliff-hanger as the traitors try to pull off a face-to-face ‘murder’ challenge.

The first episode introduced viewers to the first ever cast of the all-star spin-off to the BBC’s blockbuster hit. Claudia Winkleman welcomed them to the Scottish Highland with quite an opening twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She selected her first batch of traitors last night (October 8). Keep track of who is under the cloak in our updating guide.

Despite its bumper runtime, the opening episode of Celebrity Traitors saw no departure. But that was about to change.

Here’s all the highlights from the BBC show tonight (October 9). Read my full recap.

What happened on Celebrity Traitors today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns may have only been a Traitor for a few hours, but fans think she may be in the running to win the £100,000 for charity. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Spoilers for Celebrity Traitors episode two on October 9. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the latest one yet.

Picking up from last night’s cliff-hanger, we saw how Alan’s quest to do a face-to-face murder panned out. He was up against the clock and was struggling to pull off touching someone’s face.

However, he seemed to have pulled it off - although the exact moment wasn’t initially shown by the producers. They sure do like keeping us viewers on the hook, don’t they.

Alan’s deadly touch was a slow acting one and the first ‘murder’ victim wasn’t shuffled off this mortal coil quickly. The faithfuls were left stunned after all of the stars made it to breakfast the next morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a bit of dramatic irony as the traitors’ first victim explained in their VO the next day how excited they were to make it through the night. Awkward!

Left bamboozled by the fact that everyone had made it to breakfast, they tried to figure out what happened. Jonathan was quick to suggest a potential recruitment - a classic bit of Traitors pot stirring.

Kate Garraway’s loud persona at breakfast started to arouse some suspicion, particularly with Tom Daley. Could he now have his sight on Kate and Clare?

Claudia quickly arrived to reveal that the traitors had in fact murdered one of the faithfuls in plain sight. She told the celebs that by the end of the day’s mission, one of them would be ‘dead’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the mission there was plenty of time for the celebs to ponder and speculate. Tom and Charlotte became suspicious of Niko - while Celia did flag up Charlotte giving up her shield as being odd.

In the grand tradition of Traitors 'mourning’ challenges of the past, Claudia was absolutely decked out in her finest funeral garb. She was riding a horse and there was a carriage pulling three coffins.

Clare described it as “forebidding” and other choice adjectives. The procession ended back at the graveyard from yesterday’s opening mission.

The players had to try and figure out which faithful had been murdered. It would culminate with three celebs ending up in the black coffins, one of which was the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true camp fashion, the first clue came in the form of a singing choir. Each addition clue requested would cost them £500 from the prize pot.

The three celebs who ended up in the coffins included: Niko, Lucy Beaumont, and Paloma.

However they guessed the second coffin incorrectly and didn’t bank the prize money for it. They put Nick in, when it was for Lucy.

Who left the Celebrity Traitors tonight?

In a big twist, the opening episode of the season saw no departures at all. There were no ‘murders’ and no banishments as the celebs settled into life at the Traitors Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that was not to last and the game has turned up the heat in episode two this evening (October 9). It saw the first ‘murder’ and a gruelling trip to the roundtable.

Who was ‘murdered’ on Celebrity Traitors

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

The first victim of the Traitors was Paloma Faith. She got the touch of death from Alan Carr - who declared “I didn’t know what else to do” in the Traitors tower.

However, it was a slow acting ‘kill’ and so she didn’t find out her fate until after the first challenge.

Who was banished on Celebrity Traitors?

For the first time this season, the celebs went into the roundtable for a banishment. Niko had a lot of heat heading into it but you can never predict how it all is going to pan out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Fry was the one to open up the debate, declaring that they had almost “no data to go on”. Kate queried why her name had been coming up and got things really going.

The voting saw Kate, Niko, Tameka, and Tom all pick up votes. But the show finished before the result could be revealed and fans will have to wait to find out who was banished.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.