Celebrity Traitors might feature an all-star cast but their famous names haven’t kept them safe at the famous castle. Just like in the regular version, the Traitors have claimed plenty of victims in this very first BBC spin-off.

The stars have also taken plenty of frustrating trips to the roundtable throughout the season. Despite being six episodes into the debut season, the faithful have yet to capture a single traitor.

Celebrity Traitors will return on October 29 to kick-start its penultimate week - with the final just around the corner. Out of the original 19 contestants, ten have already gone.

But which of the stars have been shown the door at the Traitors Castle already? See the full list.

1 . Paloma Faith - murdered Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. Paloma was the first murder of Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo Sales

2 . Niko Omilana - banished Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. Niko was banished at the first roundtable. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo Sales

3 . Tom Daley – murdered Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. Tom was the second victim of the Traitors! | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo Sales