Taskmaster star Lucy Beaumont is on Celebrity Traitors this year 🤩📺

Lucy Beaumont brings her unique brand of comedy to the Traitors Castle.

She is part of the cast for the first Celebrity Traitors.

But where have you seen her before?

A well-loved comedian is among the cast for the very first edition of Celebrity Traitors. Lucy Beaumont is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

The comedy favourite will bring her unique brand of laughs to the Traitors Castle in this highly-anticipated series. She joins fellow comedians like Alan Carr and Joe Wilkinson, as well as TV icons Stephen Fry and Jonathan Ross.

Who is Lucy Beaumont on Celebrity Traitors?

A finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011, Lucy has appeared on TV and at Edinburgh Fringe in the years since. She was on Taskmaster in 2023 as well as on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Lucy might not be a household name on the level of Alan Carr or Michael McIntyre but she is well regarded among comedy fans. She was previously married to fellow comedian Jon Richardson as well.

Back in 2011, she rose to prominence after becoming a finalist on So You Think You're Funny. Since then she has had plenty of TV appearances as well as her own shows at Edinburgh Fringe.

She was on Celebrity Gogglebox for a number of seasons with her ex-husband. She was also one of the comedians on Taskmaster in 2023.

Explaining her preparation for the show, Lucy said: “Just lying a lot, seeing how good I can lie. People don’t know I’m here at the castle. They think I’ve just popped down to the shops.”

She added: “I don't think game plans work. I’ve seen people think they have a game plan but it always comes undone. I think it's just luck that they've said the right thing at the right time and were aligned with the right people. I don't have a plan for anything, I’m going to go with the flow.”

On whether she wants to be a Traitor, Lucy explained: “I don’t mind which. I think there's a bit less pressure with being a Faithful, but then it'd be hard if people suspected you were a Traitor.

“If you are a Traitor, you can't really blame anyone for pointing the finger at you. All things considered, if I had to pick, I'd rather be a Traitor. I think it's more interesting. But I’d probably not be a very good one.”

