Celebrity Traitors is finally here and has lived up to all expectations. The BBC has managed to assemble a properly star-studded cast for the first edition of the spin-off.

It has been a rating hit in its first few episodes, continuing the juggernaut success of the franchise. So, I think we can safely expect another Celebrity Traitors in the future - even if it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

The producers will have a hard time topping the current cast which blends icons of the big and small screens, rising music stars, Olympic legends, and more. But we’ve put together a dream line-up - that at least tries to be realistic - for Celebrity Traitors 2.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Lewis Capaldi The chart-topping singer has a truly electric personality that would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. If they could get him it would be a massive coup. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Graham Norton We’ve had Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, so it would be perfect for the Celebrity Traitors to finish assembling the holy trinity of late night TV. Graham Norton feels like another no brainer. | Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Photo: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bob Mortimer Comedy legend Bob Mortimer would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. Fans had even hoped he would be a surprise reveal for season one. | John Phillips/Getty Images Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images Photo Sales