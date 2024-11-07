A classic Christmas film will be showing in grand settings all over the country equipped with a live orchestra.

The heart-warming film starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black is the perfect feel-good festive movie

Taking place in the some of the greatest concert halls up and down the country, the tour will begin on Thursday, November 28 and it will run right up until Christmas. The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is a unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday.

If you want to watch the iconic Christmas romcom with a live orchestra, then look no further because Portsmouth Guildhall is one of the stops on the UK tour. Taking place on December 11, the city’s landmark will open its doors to Christmas lovers to get them in the festive spirit.