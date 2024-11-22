It’s almost a month until schools break up in Hampshire, so perhaps now is the right time to start plotting what to do with the little ones across the region ahead of Christmas Day?

Thankfully, there are a host of events and activities taking place, some from today, to keep the young ones entertained - and even a little bit of shopping time for yourselves if need be.

From illuminating walks around some of the most incredible parks across the region to the traditional Christmas markets in Portsmouth and plenty of ice skating to boot, there’s something for everyone as we head into this year’s festive season.

So what have we picked from across the region? Well, here’s 15 ideas to keep the family entertained in the chillier months, so mark your calendars, get your warmest coat on and why not try some of these suggestions this festive season?

1 . Portsmouth Christmas Market Get into the holiday spirit at the Portsmouth Christmas Market, where you can enjoy traditional festive delights like German sausages, glühwein, Christmas stockings, and tree decorations. Take a break and unwind in the city’s independent eateries, offering a cosy spot to relax and refuel while you shop. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the market expands to offer even more, including fresh produce, unique gift ideas, clothing, and seasonal products, making it the perfect stop for all your Christmas shopping needs from November 22 2024. | Canva Photo Sales

2 . Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market Recognized as one of Europe’s finest, the Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market returns from November 22 to December 22, 2024. Nestled in the historic Cathedral grounds, this festive event is celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, picturesque setting, and curated selection of high-quality exhibitors. Each year, it draws visitors from across the globe to browse charming wooden chalets and soak in the seasonal magic. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . White’s Eco Light Festival, Gilbert White's House Discover Gilbert White's legacy and explore his contributions to the natural world as you journey through his house and gardens. Experience The Natural History of Selbourne like never before, as you uncover the fascinating creatures White identified in the 18th century and learn how we can help protect them today. The event is running now until December 21 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

4 . Christmas Illuminated Garden Adventure at West Green House Garden Experience a breath-taking outdoor adventure through a magical garden, where gigantic shimmering flowers, glowing fairies, and a forest of illuminated field flowers create a spectacular scene. Marvel at enormous lit waterlilies floating serenely on the lake and walk across five bridges that transform into tunnels of light. The garden’s whimsical follies are beautifully illuminated, adding to the wonder at every turn from November 23 to December 29 2024. | Provided Photo Sales