Circus Zyair arrives at Southsea Common - times and prices
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The circus has officially come to town for the Easter half term and there is a guarantee of maximum thrills. Shows have been taking place since Friday, April 4 and the circus will perform in the city until Monday, April 21 before it moves to Frimley Lodge Park, Camberley.
The show, which is 90 minutes long, will feature a range of ncredible stunts and acrobatics on offer and the doors will open 45 minutes before each performance.
All standard ticket prices are between £15.99 per person or you can upgrade to a fast track ticket for an additional £3 per person.
The dates and times of the circus performances are as follows:
- Saturday, April 12 at 3pm and 7pm
- Sunday, April 13 at 11am and 3pm
- Monday, April 14 at 3pm and 7pm
- Tuesday, April 15 at 3pm and 7pm
- Wednesday, April 16 at 3pm and 7pm
- Thursday, April 17 at 3pm and 7pm
- Friday, April 18 at 3pm and 7pm
- Saturday, April 19 at 3pm and 7pm
- Sunday, April 20 at 11am and 3pm
- Monday, April 21 at 11am and 3pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.