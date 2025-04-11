Circus Zyair arrives at Southsea Common - times and prices

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
From clowns to the death defying stunts, there is something for everyone at Circus Zyair which has arrived in the city.

The circus has officially come to town for the Easter half term and there is a guarantee of maximum thrills. Shows have been taking place since Friday, April 4 and the circus will perform in the city until Monday, April 21 before it moves to Frimley Lodge Park, Camberley.

The show, which is 90 minutes long, will feature a range of ncredible stunts and acrobatics on offer and the doors will open 45 minutes before each performance.

Circus Zyair has arrived at Southsea Common. | The News

All standard ticket prices are between £15.99 per person or you can upgrade to a fast track ticket for an additional £3 per person.

The dates and times of the circus performances are as follows:

  • Saturday, April 12 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Sunday, April 13 at 11am and 3pm
  • Monday, April 14 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Tuesday, April 15 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Wednesday, April 16 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Thursday, April 17 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Friday, April 18 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Saturday, April 19 at 3pm and 7pm
  • Sunday, April 20 at 11am and 3pm
  • Monday, April 21 at 11am and 3pm

For more information about Circus Zyair, click here.

