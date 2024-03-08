Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The likes of Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James will be heading down to Thorngate Halls, Gosport, to take part in a brand new Comic Con. The event will take place on April 14 between 11am and 5pm, and the organiser, Mark Bennett who also runs Vanguard Comics, is pulling out all of the stops.

The idea behind this event comes from the huge success of the Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con which saw dozens of people turn out to get a taste of the action.

Mark said: "After we did the mini comic con in Lee-on-the-Solent in September - it went better than I could have imagined - so I decided to put on a larger one.

"It just snowballed - I got three actors from Dr Who including the 6th doctor and his companion.

"I am extremely excited and terrified at the same time. It is great, I am really looking forward to it."

He added: "It is just brilliant and we have had a lot of positive reactions.

"I have had a lot of help and there has been a lot of interest, I have even been contacted by people from as far as Birmingham and North Wales."

There will also be characters from The Bill and Mark is also toying with the idea of holding a convention surrounding the popular television show following popular demand.