You don’t have to venture up to London in 2025 to catch some of the new year’s biggest artists heading to the United Kingdom, you’ll be pleased to know!

2025 is set to see some of the biggest names in music head to the South Coast, with the likes of Anastacia, Mike and The Mechanics, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more set to perform across Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton throughout next year.

What’s more, many of the shows are currently on sale now, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or for the more theatrical of performances - such as “The War of the Worlds,” - through ATG Tickets.

Wet Wet Wet The iconic Scottish pop band marks their return to the stage with shows at Bournemouth Pavilion on January 30, 2025, and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 24, 2025. Expect timeless hits and soulful performances that will leave you wanting more.

You Me At Six The iconic British rock band brings their farewell tour, The Final Nights of Six, to Portsmouth Guildhall on February 16, 2025, and Southampton O2 Guildhall on March 15, 2025.

Craig David R&B sensation Craig David will perform live at the Bournemouth International Centre on February 18, 2025, bringing his classic smooth sound to the stage - with special guest Lemar joining him.