You don’t have to venture up to London in 2025 to catch some of the new year’s biggest artists heading to the United Kingdom, you’ll be pleased to know!
What’s more, many of the shows are currently on sale now, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or for the more theatrical of performances - such as “The War of the Worlds,” - through ATG Tickets.
1. Wet Wet Wet
The iconic Scottish pop band marks their return to the stage with shows at Bournemouth Pavilion on January 30, 2025, and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 24, 2025. Expect timeless hits and soulful performances that will leave you wanting more. | Provided
2. You Me At Six
The iconic British rock band brings their farewell tour, The Final Nights of Six, to Portsmouth Guildhall on February 16, 2025, and Southampton O2 Guildhall on March 15, 2025. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images
3. Craig David
R&B sensation Craig David will perform live at the Bournemouth International Centre on February 18, 2025, bringing his classic smooth sound to the stage - with special guest Lemar joining him. | ITV/National Lottery
4. Chris De Burgh
Join Chris de Burgh for a night of timeless ballads and classic hits at Bournemouth Pavilion on February 26, 2025. Expect The Lady in Red and more fan favourites! | Getty Images
