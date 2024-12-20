25 big music events coming to Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton in 2025

By Benjamin Jackson

Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:38 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s a look at what big shows have already been announced for 2025 in Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton 🎶

You don’t have to venture up to London in 2025 to catch some of the new year’s biggest artists heading to the United Kingdom, you’ll be pleased to know!

2025 is set to see some of the biggest names in music head to the South Coast, with the likes of Anastacia, Mike and The Mechanics, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more set to perform across Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton throughout next year.

What’s more, many of the shows are currently on sale now, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or for the more theatrical of performances - such as “The War of the Worlds,” - through ATG Tickets.

The iconic Scottish pop band marks their return to the stage with shows at Bournemouth Pavilion on January 30, 2025, and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 24, 2025. Expect timeless hits and soulful performances that will leave you wanting more.

1. Wet Wet Wet

The iconic Scottish pop band marks their return to the stage with shows at Bournemouth Pavilion on January 30, 2025, and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 24, 2025. Expect timeless hits and soulful performances that will leave you wanting more. | Provided

The iconic British rock band brings their farewell tour, The Final Nights of Six, to Portsmouth Guildhall on February 16, 2025, and Southampton O2 Guildhall on March 15, 2025.

2. You Me At Six

The iconic British rock band brings their farewell tour, The Final Nights of Six, to Portsmouth Guildhall on February 16, 2025, and Southampton O2 Guildhall on March 15, 2025. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images

R&B sensation Craig David will perform live at the Bournemouth International Centre on February 18, 2025, bringing his classic smooth sound to the stage - with special guest Lemar joining him.

3. Craig David

R&B sensation Craig David will perform live at the Bournemouth International Centre on February 18, 2025, bringing his classic smooth sound to the stage - with special guest Lemar joining him. | ITV/National Lottery

Join Chris de Burgh for a night of timeless ballads and classic hits at Bournemouth Pavilion on February 26, 2025. Expect The Lady in Red and more fan favourites!

4. Chris De Burgh

Join Chris de Burgh for a night of timeless ballads and classic hits at Bournemouth Pavilion on February 26, 2025. Expect The Lady in Red and more fan favourites! | Getty Images

