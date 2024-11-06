The nights have officially drawn darker earlier, but that’s still no excuse not to go out and check a plethora of events taking place across Hampshire and Bournemouth before the end of the year.
No - not Christmas Lights being switched on or where to find Santa’s Grotto in the area, but instead the fine selection of concerts and tours that are still set to take place in Portsmouth and beyond.
From Shed Seven continuing their impressive renaissance throughout 2024 to the unnerving sounds of Tubular Bells on an especially crisp night in November, many of the choices we’ve made still have tickets available, either through Ticketmaster UK, See Tickets or ATG Events.
So what caught our interest taking place in the area before the end of the year? Read on to find out what you could be watching live before Christmas 2024.