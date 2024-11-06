The nights have officially drawn darker earlier, but that’s still no excuse not to go out and check a plethora of events taking place across Hampshire and Bournemouth before the end of the year.

No - not Christmas Lights being switched on or where to find Santa’s Grotto in the area, but instead the fine selection of concerts and tours that are still set to take place in Portsmouth and beyond.

From Shed Seven continuing their impressive renaissance throughout 2024 to the unnerving sounds of Tubular Bells on an especially crisp night in November, many of the choices we’ve made still have tickets available, either through Ticketmaster UK, See Tickets or ATG Events.

So what caught our interest taking place in the area before the end of the year? Read on to find out what you could be watching live before Christmas 2024.

1 . Blossoms Blossoms continue their UK tour in November, with the group set to perform at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on November 6 and then the O2 Academy Bournemouth on November 8 2024.

2 . Jane McDonald National treasure Jane McDonald continues her tour of the United Kingdom, with a performance scheduled to take place at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on November 10 2024.

3 . Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells Experience that theme from The Exorcist in its full 21 minute glory as Mike Oldfield comes to Portsmouth's Guildhall on November 12 2024.