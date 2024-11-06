21 must-see concerts in Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth before end of 2024

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Explore the top concerts happening in Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth before the end of 2024 🎟

The nights have officially drawn darker earlier, but that’s still no excuse not to go out and check a plethora of events taking place across Hampshire and Bournemouth before the end of the year.

No - not Christmas Lights being switched on or where to find Santa’s Grotto in the area, but instead the fine selection of concerts and tours that are still set to take place in Portsmouth and beyond. 

From Shed Seven continuing their impressive renaissance throughout 2024 to the unnerving sounds of Tubular Bells on an especially crisp night in November, many of the choices we’ve made still have tickets available, either through Ticketmaster UK, See Tickets or ATG Events

So what caught our interest taking place in the area before the end of the year? Read on to find out what you could be watching live before Christmas 2024.

Blossoms continue their UK tour in November, with the group set to perform at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on November 6 and then the O2 Academy Bournemouth on November 8 2024.

1. Blossoms

National treasure Jane McDonald continues her tour of the United Kingdom, with a performance scheduled to take place at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on November 10 2024.

2. Jane McDonald

Experience that theme from The Exorcist in its full 21 minute glory as Mike Oldfield comes to Portsmouth's Guildhall on November 12 2024.

3. Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells

Jools Holland prepares for this year's Hootenanny with two performances in Hampshire before New Years Eve; performing at Portsmouth's Guildhall on November 15 and then the Bournemouth Pavilion on November 16 2024.

4. Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

