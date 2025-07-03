Dandadan features some very recognisable voices in season 2 - including Demon Slayer actors 👻👽

Dan Da Dan finally returns for season 2.

The voice cast - in both English and Japanese - has been confirmed.

But where do you know the voices from?

Dan Da Dan is about to return to our screens for its highly anticipated second season. The breakout anime hit of 2024 will return this evening.

The hugely successful adaptation hit the ground running on its debut back in October. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more since the first series concluded in December.

Like with season one, Dan Da Dan combined the first three episodes of series two into a movie length special which released in cinemas in June. However they will finally come to TV via Netflix and Crunchyroll.

But who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Dan Da Dan season 2?

Dan Da Dan season 2 starts July 3 | Crunchyroll

Dan Da Dan’s second series will start by adapting the Evil Eye arc from the manga - as seen in the big screen film of the same name earlier in the year.

Picking up from the end of the first season, Momo, Okarun, and Jiji are investigating a curse hanging over Jiji’s house. The trio soon come into conflict with the Kito family - but what will happen next?

Who is in the voice cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

