This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Day Fever adds 23 new locations for those of us who want to go out but still want to catch the bus home at a respectable time...

The conundrum of growing old but still wanting to go out clubbing has been sold.

Day Fever has earned a strong reputation for allowing some of us who prefer an early night the chance to go out and still club - just during the daylight hours.

The Vicky McClure co-devised event has now expanded it’s reach with a 23 new club nights taking place across the UK throughout September 2025.

Don’t let old age and the thought of a good book and a hot chocolate in the evening make you think you can’t still go out clubbing - you just need to find the right time.

How about between the hours of 3pm to 8pm, just in time to get home for the 10pm news and Match of the Day?

That’s been the beauty of Day Fever, launched in early 2025 by actress Vicky McClure, filmmaker and broadcaster Jonny Owen, Jon McClure (frontman of Reverend & The Makers), his brother Chris McClure, and Sheffield businessman James O’Hara.

What began as a spark of an idea among friends has ignited a full-blown national movement, leading to its biggest month ever with 23 towns and cities across the UK hosting the country’s leading daytime club experience.

Day Fever will head out on tour once again in September 2025, offering a more sociable time for some of us to go out clubbing at 23 new venues across the UK. | Provided

Day Fever offers the perfect balance: a proper night out that doesn’t wreck your weekend, with no dress code, no pressure, and the hangover being entirely optional.

Beyond the dance floor, Day Fever is making a real difference. It’s proving to be a game-changer for local venues, helping clubs double their takings as partygoers are out by 8pm, leaving the venue free for a full night of business.

But more profoundly, it's striking a chord within communities.

Jon McClure shares the powerful impact: "We’ve had people in remission, people grieving, people celebrating life… It’s mothers and daughters, old mates, and whole families dancing together."

From its debut in Sheffield’s City Hall Ballroom to a tour that sees thousands across the UK hitting the dancefloor each month, the message is clear: people everywhere are craving a space to let loose, laugh, and dance, all before 8pm.

Where is Day Fever heading throughout September 2025?

Day Fever’s expansion will see the following venues across the United Kingdom host the daytime disco events:

September 6 2025: O2 Institute, Birmingham

September 6 2025: The Lemon Grove, Exeter

September 6 2025: Asylum, Hull

September 6 2025: Here @ Outernet, London

September 6 2025: Town Hall, Middlesbrough

September 6 2025: LCR UEA, Norwich

September 6 2025: O2 Academy, Oxford

September 6 2025: City Hall, Sheffield

September 13 2025: Concorde 2, Brighton

September 13 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol

September 13 2025: O2 Academy, Edinburgh

September 13 2025: Project House, Leeds

September 13 2025: Athena, Leicester

September 13 2025: O2 Guildhall, Southampton

September 20 2025: Livehouse, Dundee

September 20 2025: Camp and Furnace, Liverpool

September 20 2025: New Century Hall, Manchester

September 20 2025: The Boiler Shop, Newcastle

September 20 2025: Rock City, Nottingham

September 27 2025: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

September 27 2025: Tramshed, Cardiff

September 27 2025: Kasbah, Coventry

September 27 2025: BAad, Glasgow

When can I get tickets to attend a Day Fever in my area?

Previous Day Fever events have seen tickets sell out and waitlists becoming very long indeed, so to avoid missing out on tickets to the ‘wedding party where everyone actually wants to be there,’ you can head over to Day Fever’s website or take a look at the options available through Ticketmaster UK.

Were you a clubber back in ‘the day’ who has attended a Day Fever before? Share your experiences throwing shapes in the daylight by leaving a comment down below.