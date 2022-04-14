The Channel 4 series has returned for its third and final season.

Derry Girls was created and written by Lisa McGee and follows a group of students at a Catholic girls' school in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s.

The first episode of the new season aired on Tuesday, April 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Neeson stars as Inspector Byers in Derry Girls.

The cast of Derry Girls includes Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin and West End star Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn.

Fans were surprised when Taken actor Liam Neeson appeared in the first episode of the new season.

He starred as police officer Chief Constable Byers who questions a group of students after they were caught on school grounds after hours.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their excitement about the actor's appearance in Derry Girls.

@HazelMcCallum5 tweeted: ‘@liamneeson234 shocked & surprised to see you on Derry Girls.’

Another fan of the show, @Caolanmcaree, said: ‘Keeping Liam Neeson's guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best-kept secret in Derry...’

@karenblick added: ‘@Seeing Liam Neeson in Derry Girls has made my week!’

Liam has starred in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises, and the 2010 remake of Clash of the Titans.

The Hollywood actor is from Ballymena in Northern Ireland and he referenced his birthplace in the show.

In one scene, Liam is asked how many Catholics are in the Royal Ulster Constabulary, to which he replies: ‘Three if you include the Jewish guy In Ballymena.’

Fans also praised the star for referencing the Northern Irish town during his cameo.

@pmokane tweeted: ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey: Liam Neeson stole the show with his #DerryGirls [email protected] also gave him the best line.’

Liam was 'nervous' to film his role as the policeman, according to Derry Girls star Saoirse.

She told The One Show on April 13: ‘We were there for him to give him acting notes.

‘He was quite nervous, he always is.’