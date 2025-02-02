RNLI preparing to rescue passengers on a yacht | Shots! TV

Real footage shows RNLI crews battling choppy seas to get people to safety in a brand new Shots! TV episode.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. In Dramatic Sea Rescues Caught on Camera, we look at real instances of RNLI crews saving lives at sea.

Windsurfer rescued at sea

Footage shows the moment a windsurfer is rescued 2.5 miles out at sea after his boom snapped. The man had been thrown into the sea, but managed to climb back onto his board to call 999 and ask for the coast guard, who then alerted RNLI. It took the crew 45 minutes to find him as he continued to drift further out. They were then able to collect the surfer and safely bring him back to shore.

Yacht shipwrecked on sand bed

A 7 metre yacht faced rough waters about 6 miles off the coast of Walmer. The vessel hit the shallow seabed at Goodman sands, a ten-mile long sand bed known for causing shipwrecks. The RNLI came to the scene and rescued passengers just seconds before huge waves crashed into the vessel. The passengers were taken on board and given a health check before being transferred to another life boat.

A man and a dog swept out to sea

A man and a dog were rescued by a lifeboat crew after being swept out to sea in Fleetwood. The man was treading water and holding his uncle's dog above the sea while waiting for the RNLI to reach them. When they were both finally safe inside the lifeboat, they were checked by a paramedic and handed over into the care of the ambulance service.

Dramatic sea rescues Caught on Camera on Shots! TV

You can find more cases of the RNLI saving lives in the Dramatic sea rescues Caught on Camera episode. You can also tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.