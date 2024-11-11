Enchanting Christmas woodland walk at Keydell Nurseries to return - when?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The enchanting Christmas walk at Keydell Nurseries is returning for another year.

The garden centre, in Horndean, is known for its wonderful annual walks - and the Christmas trail is one of the most anticipated.

The team at the centre dedicate hours every year to transform their space into some brilliant woodland walks and most recently, they welcomed customers for the Halloween walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spooky trail was open to the public between October 7 and October 31 - but with Halloween well and truly over, the staff have turned their attention to Christmas.

The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The festive woodland walk will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15 at 5pm where it will remain open until Christmas eve.

Tickets to visit Santa will also include the winter walk which will cost £23.45 per child on a weekday, £26.95 per child over the weekend and adults will cost £8.50.

For more information about the winter walk at Keydell Nurseries, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice