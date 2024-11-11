Enchanting Christmas woodland walk at Keydell Nurseries to return - when?
The garden centre, in Horndean, is known for its wonderful annual walks - and the Christmas trail is one of the most anticipated.
The team at the centre dedicate hours every year to transform their space into some brilliant woodland walks and most recently, they welcomed customers for the Halloween walk.
The spooky trail was open to the public between October 7 and October 31 - but with Halloween well and truly over, the staff have turned their attention to Christmas.
The festive woodland walk will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15 at 5pm where it will remain open until Christmas eve.
Tickets to visit Santa will also include the winter walk which will cost £23.45 per child on a weekday, £26.95 per child over the weekend and adults will cost £8.50.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.