The enchanting Christmas walk at Keydell Nurseries is returning for another year.

The garden centre, in Horndean, is known for its wonderful annual walks - and the Christmas trail is one of the most anticipated.

The team at the centre dedicate hours every year to transform their space into some brilliant woodland walks and most recently, they welcomed customers for the Halloween walk.

The spooky trail was open to the public between October 7 and October 31 - but with Halloween well and truly over, the staff have turned their attention to Christmas.

The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The festive woodland walk will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15 at 5pm where it will remain open until Christmas eve.