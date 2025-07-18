The ultimate guide to keep your kids entertained this summer - over 50 local events in and around Portsmouth
- The 2025 summer holidays are fast approaching.
- Though many might be jetting off to international locations with the family, others might prefer something a little closer to home.
- With that in mind, we’ve picked over 50 events set to take place in Portsmouth, across Hampshire and Bournemouth for all the family.
- It’s the ultimate guide to keeping your children entertained over the summer.
As the school gates swing open and the promise of long, sun-drenched days beckons, families across Portsmouth are eagerly anticipating the summer holidays of 2025.
It's a time for creating cherished memories, embarking on exciting adventures, and making the most of the glorious British summertime - we hope, at least, it remains a glorious British summertime!
From thrilling outdoor escapades to captivating cultural experiences, the region is brimming with an incredible array of activities designed to entertain all ages, ensuring there's never a dull moment.
To help you navigate the fantastic offerings, we've compiled a comprehensive list of events taking place throughout July and August, in Portsmouth, across Hampshire and Bournemouth.
From one-off workshops to extended festivals, and everything in between, prepare to be inspired and start planning your perfect summer itinerary. Dive in and discover all the exciting opportunities awaiting you and your family!
Family-friendly events in and around Portsmouth, Hampshire and Bournemouth for summer 2025
All information correct as of writing.
July
- Until September 1: Live at The Square - The Square, Bournemouth
- Until January 31, 2028: Wetland Waders and Flamboyant Flamingos - Birdworld, Holt Pound, Farnham
- July 18 and 19: DellFest - The Dell, Cedar Valley, East Meon
- July 18, July 25, August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22 and August 29: Car Nights on Poole Quay - Poole Quay, Poole
- July 19 - September 7: Extinction at Marwell Zoo - Marwell Zoo, Winchester
- July 19 and 20: Big Wild Weekend at Hawk Conservancy Trust - Hawk Conservancy Trust, Sarsons Lane, Weyhill, Andover
- July 19 and 2: Stansted Summer Festival - Stansted House, Rowlands Castle
- July 19 - August 7: A Natural History of Wonderland Trail - Gilbert White's House and Garden, The High Street, Selborne, Alton
- July 19 - August 31: Summer of Play at The Vyne - The Vyne, Sherborne St John
- July 22 - September 2: Summer of Sport at Milestones Museum - Milestones Museum Leisure Park, Churchill Way, West Basingstoke
- July 22 - September 2: Summer fun at Fort Nelson - Royal Armouries Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth
- July 22 - July 24: Spot's Birthday Party - Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester
- July 22 - July 26, July 29 - August 2, August 5 - August 9, August 12 - August 16, August 19 - August 23 and August 25 - August 30: Time Detective Agency - Curtis Museum Assembly Rooms, 1a High St, Alton
- July 23 - August 29: Summer Programme Science Zone - Science Zone, 21 Royal Arcade, Boscombe, Bournemouth
- July 24 - September 2: Summer Holidays at RockReef & PierZip - RockReef, Pier Approach, Bournemouth
- July 25, August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22 and August 29: Bournemouth Friday Fireworks - Bournemouth Seafront, Bournemouth
- July 25, August 1, August 15, August 22 and August 29: Free Bushcraft Sessions - Brownsea Island, National Trust Via ferry from Poole Quay, Poole
- July 25 - August 3: Circus Extreme - Branksome Recreation Ground, Poole
- July 26, August 9 and 23: Sunset At The Trust at Hawk Conservancy Trust - Hawk Conservancy Trust, Sarsons Lane, Weyhill, Andover
- July 26 and August 24 Motor Gun Boat 81 Trips at Boathouse 4 - Boathouse 4, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth
- July 26 - August 3: Let's Go Camping! - Proteus Creation Space, Basingstoke
- July 26 and 27: Whitchurch Children's Festival - Watermeadow, Church Street, Whitchurch
- July 26 and July 27: Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm - Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester
- July 27: Littledown Family Fun Day - Littledown Centre, Chaseside, Bournemouth
- July 27: Steamship Shieldhall Steam to the Solent Cruise with the Southampton Salty Sea Dogs Shanty Band - Berth 110, Western Docks, Southampton
- July 28: Explore British Wildlife with Wild About Britain - Sky Park Farm, West Harting, Petersfield
- July 29 and 30: Dinosaur World Live - Mayflower Theatre, Commercial Road, Southampton
- July 30: Wild Wednesday: Beautiful Butterflies - Gilbert White's House and Garden, The High Street, Selborne, Alton
- July 31: Animal Balloon Modelling - Sky Park Farm, West Harting ,Petersfield
August
- August 1 - August 29 (every Friday): Magic on the Meadow - Solent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Ave, Whiteley, Fareham
- August 1: Teddy bear's picnic - SSolent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Ave, Whiteley, Fareham
- August 2: Stompin' on the Quomps - The Quomps, Christchurch Town Quay, Christchurch
- August 2: Dinosaurs Live - New Theatre Royal, 20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth
- August 2: Wet N Wild 2025 - Jubilee Camping, Browns Lane, Fordingbridge
- August 4: The Supersonic Science Show - Sky Park Farm, West Harting, Petersfield
- August 5 - August 10: Day Out With Thomas (the Tank Engine) and Friends - The Watercress Line, Station Road, New Alresford
- August 6: Blast Off with WonderDome - Sky Park Farm, Petersfield
- August 6: Wild Wednesdays - Birds of Prey - Gilbert White's House and Gardens, The High Street, Selborne, Alton
- August 6 - August 9: Bluey's Big Play - Pavilion Theatre, Westover Road, Bournemouth
- August 8 - 10: Bennetts British Superbikes at Thruxton Race Circuit - Thruxton Circuit, Andover
- August 8: BSO Proms in the Park 2025: Classical Extravaganza - Meyrick Park, Bournemouth
- August 9 and 10: The South Downs Show - Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, near Petersfield
- August 9 and 10: The New Forest Fairy Festival - Burley Park, Burley, New Forest
- August 9: Horrible Histories: Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians - Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry Street, Winchester
- August 10: Fireman Sam Live: The Great Camping Adventure - Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry Street, Winchester
- August 11: Supersonic Rocket Workshop! - Sky Park Farm, West Harting, Petersfield
- August 13: Tom’s Talking Reptiles - Sky Park Farm, West Harting, Petersfield
- August 14: Careering Through Time: A Solve-Along-Railway Adventure - Royal Victoria Country Park Netley Abbey Southampton Hampshire
- August 14: Big Bad Wolf at Stansted Park - Stansted Park, Havant
- August 15: Big Bad Wolf - Itchen Valley Country Park, Allington Lane, Eastleigh
- August 19: International Orangutan Day at Monkey World - Monkey World, Tout Hill, East Stoke Wareham
- August 20: Wild Wednesday: Grasshoppers and Crickets - The Field Study Centre, Gilbert White's House and Gardens, The High Street, Selborne, Alton
- August 22 - 24: Bluey & Bingo Meet and Greet - The Watercress Line, Station Road, New Alresford
- August 22 - August 24: Carfest South 2025 - Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton, Basingstoke
- August 22 - August 24: Victorious Festival - Southsea Common, Portsmouth
- August 23 - 25: SkyFest 2025 - Sky Park Farm, Petersfield
- August 23: Steamship Shieldhall Steam to the Solent, A Celebration of Steam - Steamship Shieldhall, Berth 110, Western Docks, Southampton
- August 27: Wild Wednesday: River Dipping - The Field Study Centre, Gilbert White's House and Gardens, The High Street, Selborne, Alton
- August 27 - September 20: Mary Poppins - Mayflower Theatre, Commercial Road, Southampton
- August 29 - August 31: Gosport Sunset Festival - Walpole Park, Walpole Road, Gosport
- August 30: Steamship Shieldhall 'Liners Day' Cruise - Steamship Shieldhall, 110 Berth Western Docks, Southampton
- August 31: Jane All at Sea, Jane Austen and her Nautical Connections, Trip to Portsmouth and Merchant Navy Day Service - Steamship Shieldhall, Berth 110, Western Docks, Southampton
Do you have an event in the region that you’d like to add to our summer holiday events guide? Send the writer and email with those details for inclusion before the end of this year’s summer vacation.
