Start planning for the summer holidays with our picks of what’s to come in the area in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 summer holidays are fast approaching.

Though many might be jetting off to international locations with the family, others might prefer something a little closer to home.

With that in mind, we’ve picked over 50 events set to take place in Portsmouth, across Hampshire and Bournemouth for all the family.

It’s the ultimate guide to keeping your children entertained over the summer.

As the school gates swing open and the promise of long, sun-drenched days beckons, families across Portsmouth are eagerly anticipating the summer holidays of 2025.

It's a time for creating cherished memories, embarking on exciting adventures, and making the most of the glorious British summertime - we hope, at least, it remains a glorious British summertime!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From thrilling outdoor escapades to captivating cultural experiences, the region is brimming with an incredible array of activities designed to entertain all ages, ensuring there's never a dull moment.

To help you navigate the fantastic offerings, we've compiled a comprehensive list of events taking place throughout July and August, in Portsmouth, across Hampshire and Bournemouth.

From one-off workshops to extended festivals, and everything in between, prepare to be inspired and start planning your perfect summer itinerary. Dive in and discover all the exciting opportunities awaiting you and your family!

Family-friendly events in and around Portsmouth, Hampshire and Bournemouth for summer 2025

All information correct as of writing.

July

What events have caught our eyes across Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Southampton and the surrounding areas these summer holidays? | Canva

August

Do you have an event in the region that you’d like to add to our summer holiday events guide? Send the writer and email with those details for inclusion before the end of this year’s summer vacation.