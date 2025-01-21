2 . Comic Con

Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 3 and 4, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. For the first time, a celebration of the massive pop-culture phenomenon, Star Trek! USS Riker’s Beard, one of the most active Star Trek fan groups in the UK today, will be in attendance with a full replica of the bridge of the Starship Enterprise D, inviting Trekkies and Trekkers to take the helm and have their photo taken aboard the iconic set. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Photo: Submitted