From Comic Con to the kite festival, from the Great South Run to Beach Dubbin, there are plenty to choose from - with the city also expected to play its part in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Many more dates will be added to our calendars in the coming months as more and more event details are confirmed, but here are some of the biggest and best events we are most looking forward to this year:
1. Takedown Festival
The independent alternative rock and metal festival Takedown takes place at the Portsmouth Guildhall on April 4 and 5. Elvana (Elvis fronted Nirvana) will headline the Saturday, whilst Kris Barras Band (fronted by the former MMA fighter) top the bill on Friday. Other bands completing the line up include Ferocious Dog, Dreamstate, Kid Bookie, Acres, Lake Malice, InVisions, URNE, The Nightmares, Blanket and many more. Details and tickets at takedownfestival.com. Photo: Paul Windsor
2. Comic Con
Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 3 and 4, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. For the first time, a celebration of the massive pop-culture phenomenon, Star Trek! USS Riker’s Beard, one of the most active Star Trek fan groups in the UK today, will be in attendance with a full replica of the bridge of the Starship Enterprise D, inviting Trekkies and Trekkers to take the helm and have their photo taken aboard the iconic set. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Photo: Submitted
3. VE 80
2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day - the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945. Portsmouth was front and centre of the D-Day 80 commemorations and events are expected to take place in the city to mark the poignant anniverary to the end of the second world war. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Gosport Marine Festival
The annual community event celebrating marine activities, heritage and culture in Gosport is taking place at Walpole Park on May 17. The festival offers families the chance to get out on the water or browse stalls and soak in the atmosphere. Photo: Sam Stephenson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.