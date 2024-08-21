Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Animal lovers will be rejoicing as a new dog show is coming to Fareham.

Hampshire Dachs-Fest 2024, a charity event which showcases the lovable Dachshund, will be held in Stubbington next week. Harriet Newman-Rose, a canine behaviourist and dog trainer who runs her own business - Through Eyes of Dogs - is organising the festival and can’t wait for it to start on August 31.

Money is being raised for The Red Foundation, an organisation which supports and rescues Dachshunds in emergency situations. Ms Newman-Rose, owner of three Dachshunds - Lieutenant Maveryck, Lady Esmeralda and Lord Dachsington - told The News: “It’s a fabulous way for me to launch my business and for everyone to get to know me. We’re really excited, and I’m currently sitting in my living room putting all the dog show bits together.”

Harriet Newman-Rose, dog trainer from Fareham alongside her pooches. She has organised a Dachshund festival | Contributed

The 33-year-old from Fareham started her business in join after previously being a police officer. She specialises in helping pooches with behavioural problems, with many of them suffering with pain. Ms Newman-Rose added that the majority of dogs with behavioural issues are dealing with some form of discomfort.

“Predominantly, I try to rejuvenate the connection that people have with their dogs,” she added. “A lot of the time, people lose that connection, and that can cause a training downfall or a behavioural issue. I’m just coming in as a fresh pair of eyes to reconnect the dog with their owner.”

Harriet Newman-Rose, of Fareham, has three Dachshunds. From Left: Lieutenant Maveryck, Lady Esmeralda and Lord Dachsington. | Contributed

After starting her business in June, the animal lover already has clients in the USA and Australia. She said the career change has been brilliant. “It’s great to make positive changes for dogs, especially when there’s a physical condition hurting them,” Ms Newman-Rose added.

“You might have a dog that’s barking, and their behaviour is very difficult, but they might be doing that because they have a muscle problem or dislocated knee, and they’re desperately trying to tell their owner they’re in pain. Being able to communicate the dog’s needs to the owner is really rewarding. A lot of them are cast off as being naughty, but a lot of them are telling us they’re suffering from discomfort.”

Hampshire Dachs-Fest takes place at Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, between 10.30am and 4pm. The festival offers a range of food stalls and activities, as well as live music, a raffle, tombola and a dog show. Prizes include a stay in a luxury cottage worth £120. Pooches can participate in the dog show, with first, second and third place receiving a rosette and a prize. More information can be found on the festival website and social media.