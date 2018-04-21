Check out the exclusive vinyl and live music for Record Store Day down at Pie & Vinyl in Castle Road

The annual celebration of all things vinyl and the continuing existence of independent music stores returns today.

People began queuing in Castle Road yesterday in a bid to get first pick of this year's crop of limited edition and exclusive releases from Pie & Vinyl.

Among the exclusives is a Pie & Vinyl-only release of a Humble Pie sampler, including an unreleased version of the '70s supergroup's classic track 79th Street Blues.

The store opened at 8am, and there weill live music in the street from midday. Acts appearing include fast-rising indie-rockers Cabbage, as well as local favourites Jerry Williams, Melt Dunes and Barbudo.

The latter group, nu-eyed soul trio from Havant, have just won the first ever #RSDUnsigned competition. They'll be getting their music pressed to vinyl by Sound Performance as well as a one-year distribution deal with Proper Music.

Steve Courtnell, owner of Pie & Vinyl says: 'Every year we try to make it bigger and better and I think we've got an amazing line-up this year.'

Pie & Vinyl put out an EP by Barbudos last year, so Steve is proud of the band.

'This could really open doors for them. Our record label is a hobby side-project really, it's a pleasuere just supporting local bands. I saw them live and wanted to help.'

There will also be live artwork from the guys at the Play Dead Street Art Collective with My Dog Sighs, and live vinyl-only DJs spinning tunes.

The road will be closed south of the clock tower, with local street traders and high-quality food and drink on offer.

For more information go to pieandvinyl.co.uk/events