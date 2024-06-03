Glow Marwell to return to Hampshire zoo this winter following exciting announcement
Marwell Zoo has announced that it will be welcoming customers back this winter for its one-of-a-kind Glow Marwell event which consists of a fun nature light trail at the front of the zoo. This year the trail will be bigger and better with new displays and interactive experiences to inspire wonder in all ages.
Guests will be able to explore the natural elements of fire, earth, air and water as they dive under the sea, drift amongst neon clouds, toast marshmallows over fire pits and revel in the snow.
Glow Marwell will open to guests on Friday, November 29 and it will run on selected dates until Monday, December 30.
This year guests will have the chance to become part of the event as the zoo introduces the magic of UV face paints which will “pop” under special lights around the trail. As well as lots of new surprises to discover along the route, the zoo will be welcoming back some favourites including the enchanted tree, light tunnel, moon chairs and stepping stones, which have been reimagined bigger and brighter than before.
Father Christmas will also be at Marwell Hall where he will be spreading festive cheer along with his trusty elves. Families will be able to book their visit to the man in red in advance and will be able to enjoy the setting of our majestic Grade 1 listed building.
As with last year’s event, guests will be able to enjoy the zoo from 1pm until 4pm before the lights come on to transform the zoo into a twinkling wonderland. To make the event even sweeter, the festive menu will be back with giant stuffed Yorkshire puddings, illuminated candy floss and scrummy crumble pots with custard.
Quiet nights will return on Monday, December 2 and Monday, December 9 for guests who prefer a calmer, more relaxed experience that is still full to the brim with magic. Marwell Zoo members have early access to discounted tickets today (Monday, June 3) before they go on general sale on Friday, June 7.
Additional charges apply for Father Christmas, marshmallow toasting and face painting and all purchases on site must be made by card.
