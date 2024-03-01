Goodwood announces ‘Three Friday Nights’ lineup including DJ Craig David and Gok Wan - here's the details
It’s been announced today that singer-songwriter and DJ, Craig David, best known for smash hit singles ‘Re-Rewind’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’, will present TS5 at ‘Three Friday Nights’ at Goodwood Racecourse. The events take place over three Friday evenings in June and they are equipped with a combination of brilliant music and horse racing.
The DJ, from Southampton, will be performing on June 7 and it is set to be a star-studded set which is expected to sell out quickly. The week after the Craig David performance, Gok Wan will be taking to the stage. Channelling his love of soulful, uplifting house, Gok has been bringing his club beats to packed out dancefloors at some of the world’s biggest venues.
James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “Three Friday Nights are back with a bang at Goodwood Racecourse this year, combining horseracing and music with amazing views of the South Downs for a truly memorable day. A ticket gives you access to an incredible evening of racing, warm up DJS and amazing food and drink before the main act. And with this year’s events featuring Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Craig David, followed by Gok Wan and Dimitri from Paris, it looks set to be bigger than ever.”
The series will close on Friday 21 June with DJ and producer, Dimitri from Paris, whose musical influences are deeply rooted in 70s Funk and Disco sounds that spawned today's House music. Dimitri remains of one the most unpredictable DJs. Playing across genres and tempos his first goal is to share his love for music while moving your mind, body and soul.