From the shady trails of the Woodland Walk to the electric energy of the ‘Have-a-go’ area, there is something for all the family to enjoy, with loyal canine companions at the heart of each experience.

The countdown to Goodwoof 2025 is on as it is a week to go. | Lou Johnson

This year the event will be celebrating the small but mighty dachshund breed and the Duke of Richmond will open the event with his own dachshund, Winston.

He will lead a parade of over a hundred spirited sausage dogs from Goodwood House onto the Goodwoof event site.

Brand new for 2025, Goodwoof welcomes the Jellycat Dog Hotel – a whimsical, delightfully plush experience, featuring a world-exclusive reveal of a brand new Jellycat character – and the Grooming Parlour by Love My Human for the ultimate canine glow-up.

DJ Fat Tony and dancers Curtis and AJ Pritchard will host the Ministry of Hound doggy-disco dancefloor, while over in Literary Corner, award-winning author Sir Michael Morpurgo will read from his latest book Cobweb.

For those pampered pups in need of a little R&R, guests can indulge in ‘doga’, sound bathing, reiki and dog massage at the Randox Health Studio, followed by forest bathing in Goodwood’s picturesque woodland.