Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The news of the cancellation of The Great South run due to high winds and rain has been met with a mixed response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancellation of The Great South Run has received a mixed reaction from readers of The News. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Readers of The News have been reacting to the cancellation of The Great South Run on Sunday, October 20 due to Storm Ashley’s arrival. Despite the north of the UK being the worst hit, strong wind and rain has battered Portsmouth this morning.

It is only the second time the run has been cancelled since it began in 1990. The other time was in 2020 due to Covid. Many people have understood the decision while others feel it could have gone ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Louise Burtenshaw commented: “Years ago that’s what the conditions were for the GSR, always was rain and winds every October. It was renowned for it.”

Others felt that with the time of year it is held, the weather was always likely to be an issue. Mohammed Aothman said: “Very bad news for Portsmouth. I have been waiting a very long time for this. It should be every September not October anymore.”

Emma Melaney has paid for accommodation in the city and remembers a number of times when the weather has been bad but the run went ahead anyway. She said: “We did it a few years ago with high winds and rain. I'm a participant that made arrangements to stay in the city due to travel issues with no trains at Southampton. So many people are already here and raring to go. They will have egg on their faces if we could of done it.”

Despite a number of people being unhappy with the decision, lots of people supported the organisers prioritising the safety of runners and spectators. Steven Pink said: “If anyone thinks running along a coastal route with very strong southerly winds is sensible, then good luck to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Faulkner has travelled down from Scotland. She said: “I've come home to Pompey from my home in North Aberdeenshire. Yes it’s disappointing the race is cancelled, no we aren't made of sugar and we wouldn't melt but if the predicted winds are anything to go on, I wouldn't fancy a bit of safety staging taking a participant out. Its been an expensive trip but never mind there's always next year!” Teresa Moor said: “Best thing to do for all the runners, volunteers and people watching involved.”

Other runners had hoped that they would hold a virtual race to utilise all the t-shirts and medals already made branded with 2024. Corinne Walker: “Why can’t people do a virtual GSR and get the medal and T-shirt? They are just going to go to waste as say 2024 so won’t be used next year.”

The announcement of the cancellation was released yesterday in the early afternoon. A spokesperson for The Great South Run said: “We’re really sorry to confirm that this year's Great South Run (10 miles), scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 20, has been cancelled due to the forecasted high winds and rain.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the weather conditions and unfortunately they haven't improved to a point where we can safely stage Sunday’s event. The forecasted winds and gusts compromise our event infrastructure including our medical facilities at the finish and around the course. This combined with high tide levels, potential debris, and the exposure along the seafront mean that we can’t guarantee the safe delivery of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our number one priority. We haven’t taken this decision lightly and have been liaising closely with the Met Office, medical & safety teams, local authorities and key stakeholders throughout the week to make the best informed decision.”