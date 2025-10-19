Live

LIVE: Runners flock to city as Great South Run kicks off

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
Ready. Set. Go.

Over 1000 local runners took part in the Great South 5K yesterday (October 18) ahead of today’s sold out event, with this year’s participants able to get hold of a special finishers medal celebrating the run’s 35th anniversary.

The site opened at 7am with elite female runners hitting the start line at 10.15am, which will be followed by the next waves of runners.

Great South Run 2025

Key Events

  • The Great South Run attracts well over 20,000 people across the weekend of events
  • Yesterday, people took part in the 5K, mini and junior race
  • The route spans the city, starting and finishing next to Southsea Common
10:24 BST

10:05 BST

Thousands have turned out to take part in the Great South Run this weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
Thousands have turned out to take part in the Great South Run this weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman
10:04 BST

Great South Run

Thousands have turned out to take part in the Great South Run this weekend. Pictured: Father and son, Simon Hearnden and Jack Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
Thousands have turned out to take part in the Great South Run this weekend. Pictured: Father and son, Simon Hearnden and Jack Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman
09:55 BST

The special 35th edition medals celebrating the long standing run. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
The special 35th edition medals celebrating the long standing run. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
09:51 BST

Medals

Pictured: Medals hanging near the finish line in anticipation of the first runners making it round the city. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Pictured: Medals hanging near the finish line in anticipation of the first runners making it round the city. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
09:32 BST

Ready.

Everything is ready to go ahead of today’s race.

