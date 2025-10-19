Live
LIVE: Runners flock to city as Great South Run kicks off
Over 1000 local runners took part in the Great South 5K yesterday (October 18) ahead of today’s sold out event, with this year’s participants able to get hold of a special finishers medal celebrating the run’s 35th anniversary.
The site opened at 7am with elite female runners hitting the start line at 10.15am, which will be followed by the next waves of runners.
Everything is ready to go ahead of today’s race.