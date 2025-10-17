WATCH: Anticipation builds for Great South Run as inspirational runners and elite athletes get ready for the start line

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 18:03 BST
Elite athletes and inspirational charity runners gathered at the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth to kick start the much-anticipated Great South Run 2025.

After being cancelled last year due to the weather conditions, this years run has been eagerly awaited by all the participants.

Whether it is Verity Ockenden looking to win the elite woman's’ race after finishing second and third in recent years, or John Hillage, a Portsmouth social worker running bare foot to raise awareness of the long arduous journey foster cares take, the excitement is palpable.

This weekend marks 35 years of the 10-mile event which has grown and grown over the years. Some of the countries best athletes have graced the event such as Liz McColgan, Paula Radcliffe, Sir Mo Farah, Eilish McColgan with this years competitors hoping to add their name to the list of winners.

Other runners who’s names have been ever-present are Dave Olsen and Pam Rogers who are one of a few runners to have completed every single Great South Run since it started in 1990.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the launch event of the Great South Run and see all the latest updates from the event across the weekend on The News website.

