The multi-award winner returns with the second leg of his The Cat’s Pyjamas tour

Celebrated comedian Griff Rhys Jones is returning to the stage throughout Autumn.

The performer brings his The Cat’s Pyjamas show to venues in Richmond, Southampton, Buxton, Poole and many more.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and where you can get tickets to see the multi-award winning comedian perform in late 2025.

Get ready for an evening of side-splitting stories and quick-witted observations with the multi-award-winning comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones.

Known for his rambling comic anecdotes, Griff's show, The Cat’s Pyjamas, is a delightful journey through an incredibly diverse range of subjects. From his childhood tales and Welsh family quirks to the nuances of the TikTok generation, late-night train adventures, and even crocodile smuggling in Australia – no topic is off-limits.

His knack for witty observations transforms everyday life, and some rather extraordinary experiences, into pure comedic gold.

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones is set to complete the second leg of his The Cat's Pyjamas tour in late 2025. | Provided

What makes The Cat's Pyjamas unique is the element of surprise. Griff thrives on audience interaction, meaning each night is different. You might hear about his adventures in dog-sitting, accidental boat burning, encounters with rock stars, or even royalty – all depending on where his associations wander! It’s a truly improvised and engaging experience that keeps audiences on their toes and roaring with laughter.

Where is Griff Rhys Jones performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

The comedian is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates throughout the rest of the year:

Where can I get tickets to see Griff Rhys Jones on his The Cat’s Pyjama’s tour?

Ticketing to all the dates listed will go on sale through the selected ticketing agents corresponding to each date - for more information, check out the links above for ticketing and times.

