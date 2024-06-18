Highly anticipated Fareham 999 day returns for day of fun - here's everything you need to know
Taking place on June 22 at West Street, Fareham, the 999 day will be returning for yet another year and this anticipated event is always a popular. Sponsored by SA Energy LTD, the fun will start at 10am and it carries on until 4pm, with lots of local emergency service heroes and their vehicles on display including Police, Fire Service, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue, Coastguard and much more.
Fareham Library will be joining in the activities with 999 day crafts which will be perfect for the family. This free event will give people the opportunity to meet some of the real life heroes that respond to emergency incidents.
