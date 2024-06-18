Fareham 999 day will be returning this weekend to give people the opportunity to meet real life heroes from the emergency services.

Taking place on June 22 at West Street, Fareham, the 999 day will be returning for yet another year and this anticipated event is always a popular. Sponsored by SA Energy LTD, the fun will start at 10am and it carries on until 4pm, with lots of local emergency service heroes and their vehicles on display including Police, Fire Service, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue, Coastguard and much more.