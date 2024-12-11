Danny Jones’ I’m a Celebrity victory revealed in numbers 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celebrity has revealed the voting figures for the 2024 final.

Danny Jones' margin for victory has been revealed.

He triumphed over Coleen Rooney and Richard Coles.

The voting figures for the I’m a Celebrity final have been revealed. Danny Jones' margin of victory has been confirmed - and it is bigger than you might have expected.

The McFly singer was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles. The bookies had Danny and Coleen almost neck-and-neck in the final few days, each having a spell as the favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV have now revealed the voting figures for the final on Sunday (December 8). And the major surprise is that it wasn’t as close as you might have expected.

Danny Jones was the winner for 2024. He was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Coleen Rooney and Richard Coles. | ITV

What were the results for the top two?

The first vote in the I’m a Celebrity final was to whittle down the top three to the last two. Reverend Richard Coles was eliminated at this point - having made it all the way to the end, despite joining later with Maura Higgins.

ITV revealed on Instagram the result of the votes for the top three. It was as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First place - Danny Jones, 41.36%

Second place - Coleen Rooney, 33.47%

Third place - Richard Coles, 25.18%

The result meant that Richard was eliminated and the top two were confirmed as Danny and Coleen. The polls then reopened with viewers having their chance to pick the winner.

What were the results for I’m a Celeb winner?

Danny Jones was announced as the next king of the jungle, just beating Coleen to the punch. The result was announced during Sunday’s final, but the vote split has been revealed.

The McFly singer got 55.21% of the vote, while Coleen had 44.79%. It was a surprisingly comprehensive victory, given how close the two were in the odds pre-final.

What did you think of the I’m a Celebrity season in 2024? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].