Isle of Wight Festival 2024: That Peter Couch Podcast Live, The Waeve, Noahfinnce and Beth McCarthy announced
That Peter Couch Podcast Live, The Waeve, Noahfinnce and Beth McCarthy have all joined the bill of the historic island event over 20th - 23rd June.
That Peter Couch Podcast team will take to the Big Top stage on Thursday night for a special live edition of the hit podcast, straight after Thursday’s Denmark v England game. With the festival taking place in the middle of the Euro 2024, the UK’s most listened to sports podcast will “bring football banter, insightful discussions and banging tunes” to the festival, led by host and former Portsmouth Football Club star Peter Couch.
Opening the Big Top stage on Sunday is British folk band The Waeve, a brand new project from Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, joined by his partner Rose Elinor Dougall. Also performing at the Big Top on Sunday is Noahfinnce, with his hig-octance pop-punk tunes perfect for a Sunday festival performance. Beth McCarthy, a London based multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter will also join the bill, opening the Big Top on Saturday 22nd June.
Festivalgoers have also started planning their costumes as the festival’s 2024 theme was revealed as ‘Summer Solstice’. Flower crowns, fairy wings, midsummer folklore and more will adorn those on site who will gather in Strawberry Fields at 2pm on Saturday, June 22 for their chance to be crowned best dressed.
Beyond the main stages, the festival is thrilled to bring back Cirque de la Quirk, Down by the River, Electro Love, Field of Dreams, Hipshaker Lounge, Intoxicated Tea Rooms, Kashmir Café, Kidzone, Octopus’ Garden, Platform One Stage and This Feeling! to the 2024 event.
These additions to the 2024 line-up join previously announced headliners including legendary English electronic group The Prodigy, who have been entertaining crowds with their iconic electronic anthems for over three decades; Pet Shop Boys, headlining the Main Stage on Saturday night, with “DREAMWORLD The Greatest Hits Live”; and American rock heroes and one of the world’s biggest-selling artists Green Day, who will close the Festival’s Main Stage on Sunday night in a UK festival exclusive.
Running from June 20 to June 23, the festival will also host incredible performances from acts including Scouting For Girls, Suede, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, The Streets, Keane, Simple Minds, Beverley Knight, Zara Larsson, Jake Shears, Dagny, McFly, Pet Shop Boys, The Bootleg Beatles, Picture This, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Crowded House, The Darkness, Toyah & Robert Fripp, Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band, The Mary Wallopers and The K’s.
Who is performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?
Articles announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival are:
86TVs
Andrew Cushin
Angelina Mango
Angelo Palladino
Beth McCarthy
Beverley Knight
Bradley Simpson
Big Knight In
Blossoms
Caity Baser
Cian Ducrot
Coach Party
Corella
Crowded House
Dagny
Fantas
Feeder
Fitz & The Fearless Dogs
Freddie Lennox
Georgia
Germein
Green Day
Henry Moodie
His Lordship
Ivey
James Marriott
Jake Shears
Jessie J
Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems
Johnny Hates Jazz
Johnny Marr
Junodream
Keane
Kingfishr
Loreen
McFly
Mitch Sanders
Natalie Imbruglia
Noahfinnce
Nothing But Thieves
Pet Shop Boys
Picture This
Pronghorn
Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band
S Club
Scouting For Girls
Shelc
Simple Minds
Suede
Sun King
Swim School
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The Bootleg Beatles
The Darkness
The Effect
The K’s
The Lilacs
The Mary Wallopers
The Molotovs
The Pretenders
The Prodigy
The Rolling People
The Streets
The Waeve
Tim Arnold
Tom Meighan
Toyah & Robert Fripp
Venus Grrrls
Wills & The WIlling
Wunderhouse
Zara Larsson
Ticket information is available at www.isleofwightfestival.com.
How much do tickets cost?
Ticket prices (no additional fees):
Weekend with / without Camping: £269.95
Day Ticket: £120
Islander: £220.45
Student: £225.95
Teen (13-17): £225.95
Island Teen (13-17): £192.95
Older Child (9-12): £14
Younger Child (3-8): £8.40
Infant (2 & under): Free
Visit www.isleofwightfestival.com for more information.
