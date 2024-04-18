Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That Peter Couch Podcast Live, The Waeve, Noahfinnce and Beth McCarthy have all joined the bill of the historic island event over 20th - 23rd June.

That Peter Couch Podcast team will take to the Big Top stage on Thursday night for a special live edition of the hit podcast, straight after Thursday’s Denmark v England game. With the festival taking place in the middle of the Euro 2024, the UK’s most listened to sports podcast will “bring football banter, insightful discussions and banging tunes” to the festival, led by host and former Portsmouth Football Club star Peter Couch.

Opening the Big Top stage on Sunday is British folk band The Waeve, a brand new project from Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, joined by his partner Rose Elinor Dougall. Also performing at the Big Top on Sunday is Noahfinnce, with his hig-octance pop-punk tunes perfect for a Sunday festival performance. Beth McCarthy, a London based multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter will also join the bill, opening the Big Top on Saturday 22nd June.

Festivalgoers have also started planning their costumes as the festival’s 2024 theme was revealed as ‘Summer Solstice’. Flower crowns, fairy wings, midsummer folklore and more will adorn those on site who will gather in Strawberry Fields at 2pm on Saturday, June 22 for their chance to be crowned best dressed.

Beyond the main stages, the festival is thrilled to bring back Cirque de la Quirk, Down by the River, Electro Love, Field of Dreams, Hipshaker Lounge, Intoxicated Tea Rooms, Kashmir Café, Kidzone, Octopus’ Garden, Platform One Stage and This Feeling! to the 2024 event.

These additions to the 2024 line-up join previously announced headliners including legendary English electronic group The Prodigy, who have been entertaining crowds with their iconic electronic anthems for over three decades; Pet Shop Boys, headlining the Main Stage on Saturday night, with “DREAMWORLD The Greatest Hits Live”; and American rock heroes and one of the world’s biggest-selling artists Green Day, who will close the Festival’s Main Stage on Sunday night in a UK festival exclusive.

Running from June 20 to June 23, the festival will also host incredible performances from acts including Scouting For Girls, Suede, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, The Streets, Keane, Simple Minds, Beverley Knight, Zara Larsson, Jake Shears, Dagny, McFly, Pet Shop Boys, The Bootleg Beatles, Picture This, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Crowded House, The Darkness, Toyah & Robert Fripp, Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band, The Mary Wallopers and The K’s.

Peter Crouch played for Portsmouth, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and other clubs throughout his career, while representing England at major tournaments. Picture: Hamish Blair/Getty Images.

Who is performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Articles announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival are:

86TVs

Andrew Cushin

Angelina Mango

Angelo Palladino

Beth McCarthy

Beverley Knight

Bradley Simpson

Big Knight In

Blossoms

Caity Baser

Cian Ducrot

Coach Party

Corella

Crowded House

Dagny

Fantas

Feeder

Fitz & The Fearless Dogs

Freddie Lennox

Georgia

Germein

Green Day

Henry Moodie

His Lordship

Ivey

James Marriott

Jake Shears

Jessie J

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Johnny Hates Jazz

Johnny Marr

Junodream

Keane

Kingfishr

Loreen

McFly

Mitch Sanders

Natalie Imbruglia

Noahfinnce

Nothing But Thieves

Pet Shop Boys

Picture This

Pronghorn

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band

S Club

Scouting For Girls

Shelc

Simple Minds

Suede

Sun King

Swim School

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The Bootleg Beatles

The Darkness

The Effect

The K’s

The Lilacs

The Mary Wallopers

The Molotovs

The Pretenders

The Prodigy

The Rolling People

The Streets

The Waeve

Tim Arnold

Tom Meighan

Toyah & Robert Fripp

Venus Grrrls

Wills & The WIlling

Wunderhouse

Zara Larsson

Ticket information is available at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices (no additional fees):

Weekend with / without Camping: £269.95

Day Ticket: £120

Islander: £220.45

Student: £225.95

Teen (13-17): £225.95

Island Teen (13-17): £192.95

Older Child (9-12): £14

Younger Child (3-8): £8.40

Infant (2 & under): Free