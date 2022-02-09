The pop superstar stole the show as she took home three gongs including Song of the Year for her hit 'Easy on me', Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

When she accepted the award for Album of the Year for '30', she dedicated the award to her son Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki as the 'album is really about them'.

Although Adele won three awards and she performed her song 'I Drink Wine' to the crowd, engagement rumours are currently on everyone's lips due to the diamond ring that was placed on the star's left ring finger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele sparked engagement rumours at last night's Brit Awards.

But is Adele engaged to her new partner Rich Paul?

Here is everything you need to know:

Is Adele engaged?

Is Adele engaged to Rich Paul?

The 'Easy On Me' singer is currently dating sports manager Rich Paul and it is currently unknown whether the pair are actually engaged.

The photos from the Brit Awards red carpet, where she showcased the diamond ring, has caused fans to question whether Adele is planning a wedding with her partner.

Rich Paul did not attend last night’s award ceremony and Adele was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency last month, with reports stating that this was due to problems in her relationship.

Adele shut down split rumours as she announced her Brit Awards performance on Instagram.

The star said: ‘Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! And I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.’

Who is Rich Paul?

Rich Paul is a 40-year-old American sports agent.

He owns Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile NBA and NFL players, such as LeBron James, John Wall, and Ben Simmons.

How long have they been dating?

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since 2021.

Do they live together in LA?

Adele is reportedly living at Rich Paul's mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

It is unknown whether she lives at her partner's property full time as she currently has three properties in LA.

Adele brought her first LA home, which is a four-bed and six-bathroom property, for nearly £7 million.

Following her split from Simon Konecki, she purchased the home opposite to keep the pair close to their son.

She has recently purchased another home on the same street, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, for another £7 million.

Has Adele's divorce been finalised?

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and the star gave birth to their son Angelo James in October 2012.

The pair were believed to have gotten engaged in early 2017 after fans spotted the couple wearing matching rings.

The engagement was initially a secret but the singer provided many hints during their relationship to state that Simon had proposed and that the pair were already married.

At the 2017 Grammy's as Adele picked up Album of the Year, she referred to Simon as 'my husband' in her acceptance speech.

She also told an audience in Brisbane, Australia in 2017 'I'm married now'.

However, Adele confirmed in a 2021 interview with British Vogue that the pair had tied the knot in 2018.

In 2019, the star filed for divorce in the US and she confirmed in the same British Vogue interview that the pair had separated in late 2018.

In January 2021, Adele settled her £144 million divorce from her husband of three years, and the legal proceedings were finalised in March of the same year.

The breakdown of her marriage to Simon inspired her huge comeback album ‘30’.

When Adele was asked by fans to explain what the album was about, she said: 'Divorce babe, divorce’.

She later added that the album was to help her explain her separation from Simon to their son.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron