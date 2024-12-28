Is Vera on ITV over Christmas? Date for last episodes - is it in 2025
- Vera will end after two final episodes.
- The show concludes after its 14th season.
- Brenda Blethyn announced she would be leaving the show earlier this year.
ITV’s beloved crime drama Vera will be coming to an end with its next season. The broadcaster aired a Christmas special last year on Boxing Day - and you might be wondering if you can expect one in 2024.
The show only has two episodes left, after it was announced earlier this year that it would be ending. Brenda Blethyn announced her departure from the show after more than a decade.
It brings an end to the popular ITV series after nearly 14 years on the air. But when can you expect it?
Is Vera on ITV this Christmas?
The show only has two episodes left before it concludes for good. In 2023, ITV aired a special episode on Boxing Day - The Rising Tide.
Fans will have to wait a little longer this festive season to watch the return of Vera. It will be back on the air in early 2025 - January 1 and January 2.
Why is Vera ending?
Brenda Blethyn, who plays the titular character, announced she was departing the show earlier in 2024 and it was confirmed that series 14 would be the show’s last. She has since revealed that she is “semi-retired” and that she left the show to spend time with her family, The Northern Echo reports.
The star explained: “It was a lovely summer back in 2023. And I came to realise I hadn’t had a summer with my husband for 14 years.”
