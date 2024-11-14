Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘That’s how you do it’ 🎅

Audiences have praised John Lewis’ Christmas advert.

The Gifting Hour’s ‘beautiful’ message has been hailed.

Fans rave about how it pulls on the ‘heartstrings’.

John Lewis has been praised for its ‘beautiful’ Christmas advert as The Gifting Hour touches the hearts of the audience.

The highly anticipated festive commercial finally released on Thursday November 14. It is one of the best the company has produced - read why I love it here.

Social media users have flooded the comment sections praising the advert following its debut this morning. The message of family that is the heart of the commercial has been praised in particular.

Let’s see what people had to say about the advert. Find my rankings of EVERY John Lewis advert since 2007 here.

Still image from The Gifting Hour advert. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

The Gifting Hour’s story resonates with viewers

One Instagram user wrote: “My only sister died recently, my first Christmas without her. Great Advert.”

Another person said: “I lost my younger sister to cancer this year so this was a very difficult watch. For those with siblings… cherish them dearly. Beautiful advert and message. Family is all that matters.”

‘That’s how you do it’

In the comments on Instagram, one user said: “Beautiful advert. More of a simple advert, but with a lovely concept. I have a sister so it certainly pulled at my heartstrings.”

Another added: “That’s how you do it.” While another wrote: “Such a lovely ad.”

The song choice came in for plenty of praise online as well - with Richard Ashcroft providing the soundtrack with an acoustic version of Sonnet. One fan said: “Great soundtrack choice.”

This was echoed by another commentator, who wrote: “Soundtrack is spot on, it's a lovely advert.”

While one person was left wishing they knew what present the sister eventually decided on. Writing: “But WHAT WAS THE GIFT!”

Share your thoughts on the John Lewis Christmas advert? Let me know by emailing: [email protected].