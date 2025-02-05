Kay Burley announces her retirement from Sky News 🚨

Kay Burley announces her Sky News retirement.

She made the announcement at the end of her final Sky News Breakfast programme today.

Burley was part of the team that helped launch Sky News back in the late 1980s.

Kay Burley has announced her retirement from Sky News after more than three decades. She made the revelation at the end of her breakfast programme today (February 5).

First joining the broadcaster at its launch back in the late 1980s, she will depart having covered “12 general elections”. Burley was part of the Sky broadcast team that covered the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Making her retirement announcement directly to the audience, she also hinted at her future plans. Here’s all you need to know:

At the end of her final Sky News Breakfast programme today, Burley announced her retirement from the broadcaster. Sky reports that she said: “From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it's been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business.

"News by its very nature is often devastating and together we've covered so many life-changing events - from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster.

"But we've also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven't we - the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees and who can forget days and days and DAYS waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.”

She also hinted at her future plans, telling viewers it was time for her to “indulge in some of my other passions” - including her love of travel.

How long was Kay Burley on Sky News?

The broadcaster was part of the team that helped to launch Sky News back in 1989. Her retirement comes after a 36 year career on the 24 hour news channel.

Originally starting out in local radio and TV, she recruited to Sky in 1988 and first worked on her own documentary The Satellite Revolution. Burley then helped to launch Sky News the following year and covered major news events across the last three decades.

Are you shocked by the announcement? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].