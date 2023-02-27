lt has been confirmed by Netflix that the fourth season of Love Is Blind is set to make its way onto our screens soon. The announcement came after the season three reunion special, After the Altar, aired on the streaming platform.

Love Is Blind follows 30 singles who are on the hunt for love and are prepared to date without ever seeing their partners. As feelings begin to develop between the couples, they get engaged and meet face-to-face for the first time before deciding whether to tie the knot.

According to Tudum , the new series will be set in Seattle, Washington, as the couples take a less than conventional approach to finding ‘the one’. The website reads: “With Dallas in the rearview, this season will examine what modern dating looks like in Seattle, as the singles once again take a less than conventional approach to romance. After falling blindly in love, the couples will test the emotional bonds they formed in the pods, as they face real-life challenges like living together, meeting each other’s families and planning a wedding.

“And, in case you thought you’d seen it all, this new season is unlike any other with jaw-dropping twists, next-level vulnerability and, yes, another pool party from hell.”

Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the fourth season to help guide a new group of singletons through meet cutes, marriage proposals and the inevitable drama that comes with choosing to spend forever with someone sight unseen.

In the last series of Love Is Blind, fans saw two couples tie the knot - Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux - with three other couples failing to say ‘I do’. However, a lot had changed between the couples once reunion special After the Altar made its way onto our screens.

In the reunion episodes, viewers watched as Colleen and Matt came to terms with post-wedding life and living in separate apartments, while Alex and Brennon planned to expand their family. The couples who failed to tie the knot in the main series, including Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriquez, Zanab and Cole, and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross, also came face-to-face in After the Altar to talk about where it all went wrong.

Love Is Blind season 4 release date

It has been confirmed that Love Is Blind season four will air on Netflix on March 24. New episodes will be rolled out each Friday across four weeks for 12 episodes as viewers follow the couples’ journey to the altar.

