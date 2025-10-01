Married at First Sight UK has held its first Commitment Ceremony of the 2025 season. It saw one of the stars of this season call it quits.

MAFS UK is airing new episodes five nights a week and is already nearing the end of week two. The weddings took place over the first two episodes and the newly married couples have been getting used to life together.

The Commitment Ceremony was a chance for some of the couples to showcase their success, but two of them clashed. It saw one of the stars leave the process.

See which of the brides or grooms has quit so far. The next episode will be on E4 this evening (October 1) at 9pm.

1 . The experts The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . Sarah - 31, Aberdeen Recruitment Consultant Sarah believes there are absolutely no eligible bachelors in her hometown and, if there are, she has probably met them or dated them already. Single for two years, Sarah’s dad (pending on his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy. She is in a couple with Dean | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Dean - 31, Feltham Team building host Dean is a hopeless romantic. Seeing the love that his parents have for each other, the bar is set high as he wants to have what they have. Single for around a year, his previous relationship ended after being told that he wasn’t the one. Now healed, Dean is ready to meet his soul mate. He is coupled up with Sarah. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales