The festival is set to celebrate its fourth year of family-friendly rocking out in July 2026.

Titans of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal Saxon have been announced as of of the headline acts for Maid Of Stone 2026.

The rock festival has also announced a headline set from the recently reformed The Temperance Movement.

Here’s the current list of acts scheduled to perform at Mote Park next year, and where you can get tickets to the family-friendly rock festival.

While we wait for the first Download Festival announcement to take place after the weekend (November 3), another rock/metal festival has already revealed their first set of acts taking over Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent next July.

Maid Of Stone, taking place on July 17 to 19, returns for its fourth year and the self-described rock family festival has announced a series of heavyweight names in their first announcement overnight; a perfect combination of classic, influential acts and the more modern contenders to the rock thrones.

Saxon are set to headline the fourth year of Maid Of Stone in Kent, scheduled once again for Summer 2026 at Mote Park, Maidstone. | Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images

The mighty Saxon, a hugely influential English heavy metal band often considered one of the "big three" leaders of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) movement, alongside Iron Maiden and Def Leppard, will headline the festival on Saturday night.

They are set to be joined by the recently reformed The Temperance Movement, who draw heavily on classic rock influences like The Faces, The Rolling Stones, Free, and The Black Crowes, focusing on powerful vocals, dual guitar riffs, and a raw, "old-school" feel.

Other names announced include The Wildhearts, A Thousand Horses, Canadian blues-rockers Danko Jones and Tailgunner, while local artists Queen Horizon and Battle Born return to the bill next year, having had to pull out of this year’s event.

No announcement as of yet, though who the third headline for the festival will be.

Speaking about pulling together 2026’s line-up, festival booker Chris Wright admitted it has been “another challenging year” due to the sheer volume of major acts touring the UK over the summer, “ but we’ve managed to pull together a line-up we’re incredibly proud of. The support from fans keeps growing, and 2026 is shaping up to be another great year."

Maid Of Stone 2026 - full list of acts currently announced

Saxon

The Temperance Movement

A Thousand Horses

FM

Anthony Gomes

Danko Jones

The Wildhearts

The New Roses

Tailgunner

Cobra Spell

Häxan

Morganway

Cassidy Paris

Kit Trigg

Silveroller

Crow Black Chicken

The Virginmarys

Chez Kane.

Queen Horizon

Battle Born

Tickets to next year’s festival are currently on sale now through ticketing agents including Skiddle and Universe.

